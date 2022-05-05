SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee

A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a body. (WPBF)
By Ari Hait
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WPBF) - A woman walking around her backyard was surprised to see something floating in the canal behind her house. She thought it was an animal, but it was actually a body.

Police are now trying to figure out what happened to him.

Maureen McGuire regularly takes a walk along the canal in the backyard of her Port St. Lucie home.

“I’m forever pulling weeds and checking back there. There’s a lot of wildlife back there. There’s alligators there,” McGuire said.

But it wasn’t an alligator she saw Wednesday morning.

“I saw it there and I thought it was a manatee,” McGuire said.

She thought the animal was either dead or in trouble. So, McGuire called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, and they quickly figured out it was not a manatee.

“FWC responded and determined it was a human body,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Mascara believes the body had been in the water for about a day and is calling it a suspicious death.

“That’s all we can really say right now until we get the body off-site to the medical examiner’s office,” Mascara said.

As the medical examiner determines how the man died, detectives will try to figure out how he wound up in the canal behind McGuire’s home.

“I guess it is scary, sure, to think that right in my own backyard something like that happened,” McGuire said. “I was shocked. But I guess these days and ages nothing shocks you really.”

Since the story first aired, WPBF learned the man has been identified as 32-year-old Daniel Pastor.

His mother reported him missing on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The Goose Creek Police Department arrested Jordan Medlin who has been charged with assault and...
Report: Driver runs over woman after calling her ‘white trash’ outside Goose Creek restaurant
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon Tyrek Belton who faces four counts of...
Man arrested after shots fired at Goose Creek police officer’s home
Following an investigation, police arrested 32-year-old Tracy A. Seats and 38-year-old Amy D....
Man, woman charged after school alerts police to 9-year-old’s bruising, officials say
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Wall Street, tech investors back Musk Twitter bid with $7 billion