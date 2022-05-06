Deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old reported missing by his family Friday.
Bryce Wingfield was last seen leaving his Pawleys Island home in a golf cart during the night, officer Jason Lesley said.
No physical description or a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing was immediately provided.
Anyone who sees Wingfield is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.