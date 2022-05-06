Eventful Sixth Inning Allows RiverDogs to Clip Woodpeckers

Charleston, SC - Scoring runs has been difficult for both the Charleston RiverDogs and Fayetteville Woodpeckers in the first three games of this series. However, a collection of wild occurrences came together in the bottom of the sixth inning on Thursday night as the RiverDogs put up six runs in the frame on the way to a 6-2 win. The contest was played in front of 3,211 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to tremendous work from each team’s starting pitchers. Ben Peoples was dominant over 4.0 innings, striking out seven and allowing just a pair of hits. Fayetteville’s Franny Cobos was equally as impressive in 5.0 innings of work, allowing just three baserunners along the way.

The bottom of the sixth began with Shane Sasaki reaching on an error by first baseman Freddy Guilamo. Carson Williams worked a walk and then Bobby Seymour followed with an RBI single up the middle to give the RiverDogs (15-9) the lead. That set up a Mason Auer at-bat that featured multiple odd situations. Initially, Auer appeared to pop out on the infield, but the umpires called a balk on Bryant Salgado which forced in a run and doubled the lead. Moments later, Auer hit a fly ball to left field that was played by a diving Joey Loperfido. The RiverDogs believed the ball hit the ground, but the ruling on the field was a catch that started a 7-4 double play.

With two outs, Guilamo committed another error, allowing Willy Vasquez to reach and extending the frame. A Michael Berglund base hit placed runners on the corners. Berglund attempted to steal second and drew a throw from Miguel Palma, the catcher, that bounded into center field and allowed Vasquez to score. Dawson Dimon worked a walk in front of Gionti turner, who made it 4-0 with a single to left. The final two runs scored on the third error of the inning by Guilamo, who misplayed a Jelfry Marte chopper.

Austin Vernon worked 4.0 scoreles innings with seven more strikeouts to send the game to the ninth inning with a 6-0 margin. Neraldo Catalina loaded the bases with one out by allowing two hits and a walk. Yeuris Ramirez was able to put the Woodpeckers (9-15) on the board with a two-run single through the right side. Kyle Whitten entered from the bullpen in a save situation and ended the game with one pitch.

Turner was the only player in the RiverDogs lineup to finish with multiple hits. Loperfido led Fayetteville with two hits of his own. For a second straight night, RiverDogs pitching matched a season-high with 16 strikeouts.

Ballpark Fun For the first time this season, the RiverDogs suited up as Los Perros Santos de Charleston. The whole evening took on a festive vibe as the team celebrated Cinco de Mayo in the ballpark. DJ Manolo Mix of La Raza 103.9 FM played music before the game in the beer garden down the left field line. In addition, the Viva México Folkloric Dancers performed on the field prior to the game.

Game four between the teams will take place Friday night at 7:05 p.m. with post-game fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The RiverDogs will have RHP JJ Goss (0-1, 2.00) on the mound to open the game. Fayetteville will go with RHP Miguel Ullola (0-0, 0.00).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.