FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry under slight to marginal storm threat Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of South Carolina could see a moderate risk of storms Friday afternoon but for most of the Lowcountry, that threat is slight.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said sunshine Friday afternoon could give way to darker clouds as a potential line of storms moves across the state.

Portions of inland Dorchester, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Colleton Counties are under a marginal threat of storms becoming strong to severe, he said.

The threat for stronger storms increases further inland, he says.

Sovine said the storms are most likely to arrive between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The biggest concern from the storm threat would be gusty winds, he said.

The rain will end overnight and cooler weather is expected for the weekend.

