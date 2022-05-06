SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Lowcountry under slight to marginal storm threat Friday night

Most of the Lowcountry is under the smallest threat of storms for Friday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of South Carolina could see a moderate risk of storms Friday afternoon but for most of the Lowcountry, that threat is slight.

Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said sunshine Friday afternoon could give way to darker clouds as a potential line of storms moves across the state.

Portions of inland Dorchester, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Colleton Counties are under a marginal threat of storms becoming strong to severe, he said.

The threat for stronger storms increases further inland, he says.

Sovine said the storms are most likely to arrive between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The biggest concern from the storm threat would be gusty winds, he said.

The rain will end overnight and cooler weather is expected for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

