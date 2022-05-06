SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Goodwill find in Texas turns out to be ancient Roman bust

This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill...
This undated photo shows a marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store that is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.(San Antonio Museum of Art via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A marble bust that a Texas woman bought for about $35 from a Goodwill store is temporarily on display at a San Antonio museum after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.

The ancient Roman bust dates to the first century B.C. or first century A.D. and historians believe it may depict a son of Pompey the Great, who was defeated in civil war by Julius Caesar, the museum said. The sculpture was last seen in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and experts believe a soldier took the sculpture and brought it to the United States, the museum said.

A Sotheby’s consultant identified the work and it was further authenticated, the museum said.

“We are very pleased that a piece of Bavarian history that we thought was lost has reappeared and will soon be able to return to its rightful location,” said Bernd Schreiber, president of the Bavarian Administration of State-Owned Palaces, Gardens, and Lakes.

Young said there were a few months of “intense excitement” after learning the history behind the piece, which she found on the floor beneath a table at a Goodwill in Austin, Texas.

Young reached a deal to return the bust to Germany with the help of an attorney who specializes in international art law, Austin radio station KUT reported. Terms of that deal were confidential.

“But it was bittersweet since I knew I couldn’t keep or sell the (bust),” she said. “Either way, I’m glad I got to be a small part of (its) long and complicated history, and he looked great in the house while I had him.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Officers responded to 3183 Ashley River Rd. around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday.
Report: 11-year-old boy sends assistant principal to the hospital following argument
People walk in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic,...
50 more civilians rescued from besieged Mariupol steel plant
FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection
An animal shelter in Missouri says a dog's life was saved as he was able to be rescued from a...
Dog gets 2nd chance at adoption after family saves him from meat market
President Joe Biden is set to announce on Friday that five major U.S. manufacturers have made...
LIVE: Biden to plug manufacturing initiative at Ohio metal company