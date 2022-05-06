Heat streak to end with the arrival of late day storms!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is moving through the Southeast today and will help to bring a round of late day storms to our area tonight. This front will also help to bring cooler temperatures and a break from the humidity for the weekend. Today will start out sunny but lean toward more clouds as the day wears on. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees by the middle of the afternoon. A line of storms are likely to develop to our west and move in our direction by late this afternoon and into the evening hours. A few strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds being the biggest concern. Rain will come to an end overnight and cooler weather will move in for the weekend. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on Saturday with only a small chance of a late day shower. Highs will top out near 80 degrees. Clouds will increase Sunday for Mother’s Day limiting the amount of sunshine we’ll see but we should stay dry. With the clouds and a northerly breeze in place, temperatures will only reach the mid 70s Sunday afternoon. Cooler mornings can be expected into next week with lows dropping down into the 50s.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Late Day Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 77.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78.

