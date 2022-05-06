SC Lottery
LIVE 5 INVESTIGATES: Bond Violators Reoffending

By Kristin Lee
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Imagine this…you’re the victim of a serious crime. The defendant who committed that crime is released on bond with a GPS monitor but instead of being at home like a judge ordered, they’re out at restaurants, golf courses and stores.  They may even be reoffending.

Monday on Live 5 News at 7, Kate Kamin investigates how this sort of thing is happening across the state, including here in the Lowcountry.

