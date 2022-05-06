Lowcountry baseball playoff scores (5/5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A - 2nd game

Berkeley 4, River Bluff 3 - The Stags advance to the district title game on Monday

Summerville 10, Dutch Fork 2 - The Green Wave will host their district title game on Monday

Lexington 7, Ashley Ridge 2 - The Swamp Foxes will travel to Wando for an elimination game on Saturday

Chapin 13, Cane Bay 6 - The Cobras will head to Carolina Forest on Saturday for an elimination game.

Wando 15, Conway 9 - The Warriors will host Ashley Ridge in an elimination game on Saturday

Carolina Forest 5, West Ashley 3 - The Wildcats are eliminated with the loss

Socastee 2, Ft. Dorchester 1 - The Patriots are eliminated with the loss

St. James 9, Goose Creek 8 - The Gators are eliminated with the loss

4-A - 2nd game

James Island 12, North Myrtle Beach 9 - The Trojans advance to the district title game on Monday

3-A - 2nd game

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Strom Thurmond 0 - The Landsharks move on to the district title game on Monday

Hanahan 6, Aynor 4 - The Hawks will host a district title game on Monday

Brookland-Cayce 11, Bishop England 5 - The Bishops will play in an elimination game on Saturday

2-A - 2nd game

Andrew Jackson 15, Timberland 0 - The Wolves will play in an elimination game on Saturday

1-A - 2nd game

Green Sea Floyds 10, St. John’s 0 - The Islanders will play in an elimination game on Saturday

