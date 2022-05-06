Lowcountry high school playoff soccer scores (5/5)
Girls Soccer playoffs
5-A - 2nd round
Wando 1, River Bluff 0 - The Warriors will host Lexington in the 3rd round on Saturday.
Chapin 4, Ft. Dorchester 0
St. James 4, West Ashley 2
Lexington 2, Ashley Ridge 1
4-A - 2nd round
James Island 4, South Aiken 0 - The Trojans will host Beckham in the 3rd round on Saturday
Beckham 5, Myrtle Beach 0 - The Bengals will travel to James Island on Saturday for the 3rd round.
3-A - 2nd round
Academic Magnet 5, Fox Creek 0 - The Raptors will host Oceanside Collegiate in the 3rd round on Saturday
Oceanside Collegiate 6, Waccamaw 0 - The Landsharks will travel to Academic Magnet on Saturday.
Bishop England 9, Gilbert 0 - The Battling Bishops will head to Camden for the 3rd round on Saturday.
2-A - 2nd round
Philip Simmons 6, Brashier Charter 0 - The Iron Horses will head to Buford on Saturday for round 3.
