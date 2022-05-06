Lowcountry high school playoff soccer scores (5/5)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Girls Soccer playoffs

5-A - 2nd round

Wando 1, River Bluff 0 - The Warriors will host Lexington in the 3rd round on Saturday.

Chapin 4, Ft. Dorchester 0

St. James 4, West Ashley 2

Lexington 2, Ashley Ridge 1

4-A - 2nd round

James Island 4, South Aiken 0 - The Trojans will host Beckham in the 3rd round on Saturday

Beckham 5, Myrtle Beach 0 - The Bengals will travel to James Island on Saturday for the 3rd round.

3-A - 2nd round

Academic Magnet 5, Fox Creek 0 - The Raptors will host Oceanside Collegiate in the 3rd round on Saturday

Oceanside Collegiate 6, Waccamaw 0 - The Landsharks will travel to Academic Magnet on Saturday.

Bishop England 9, Gilbert 0 - The Battling Bishops will head to Camden for the 3rd round on Saturday.

2-A - 2nd round

Philip Simmons 6, Brashier Charter 0 - The Iron Horses will head to Buford on Saturday for round 3.

