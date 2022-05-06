SC Lottery
Lowcountry lottery winners: ‘We pinched ourselves!’

A couple celebrated a $300,000 win from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a Mount Pleasant...
A couple celebrated a $300,000 win from a scratch-off ticket purchased at a Mount Pleasant Refuel.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry couple who won a top prize in a South Carolina Education Lottery game says they are keeping their win secret.

“The bank knows,” the winner, who chose not to be identified, admitted after depositing the $300,000 check and paying off their house.

The Refuel on Ironclad Alley in Mount Pleasant sold the winning scratch-off Retro Riches ticket, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

“We pinched ourselves,” the couple said of the win. “We still can’t believe it.”

The husband overcame odds of 1 in 1 million to win the prize, Armstrong said. Their win leaves three top prizes of $300,000 remaining, she said.

The store will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

