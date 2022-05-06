SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘No Mow May’ puts lawnmowers on pause to help bees

Portland, Maine, is skipping mowing to help save pollinators. (Source: WMTW/CNN)
By WMTW staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A movement aimed to help bees survive and thrive is underway during the month of May.

“No Mow May” encourages people to cut back on mowing their lawns or even skip it altogether.

“When I see a lawn covered in dandelions, I don’t see weeds. I see bee food,” said Meghan Gave, owner of The Honey Exchange.

Natural growth provides bees with nectar that they need to grow and pollinate flowers, but many of us are used to seeing and unmowed lawn as a sign of neglect.

“No Mow May” could help change that narrative.

“I think the average person wants to have a beautiful lawn, and when they see lawn just let grown, they think maybe they’re not taking care of the space,” said Jeff Tarling, Portland city arborist. “And I think ‘No Mow May’ is really promoting that it’s OK to pause for that month.”

The city of Portland has taken “No Mow May” to a whole new level. They have more than 30 acres of park space that they only mow once a year.

“And particularly for urban communities like Portland, if you can make a three-acre meadow, it’s a good thing,” Tarling said.

Tickborne illness experts warn that higher grass could create more tick exposure, but that still doesn’t mean that you necessarily must break out the mower.

“Anything we can do to, you know, increase pollinator survival and help them thrive is really critical,” said Griffin Dill of Maine Tick Lab. “But if you are going to take part, certainly just be cognizant of the potential threat of ticks, and take those personal protection measures.”

You can help your local ecosystem and save yourself some yard work while you’re at it.

“And ‘No Mow May,’ I’m all for it. Also, I don’t like mowing,” said Meghan Gave, owner of The Honey Exchange.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., April 1, 2022. Employers posted...
US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation
Sheriff Lott: Man charged in stabbing deaths of teenage daughter, mother in ‘domestic situation’
Sheriff Lott: Man charged in stabbing deaths of teenage daughter, mother in ‘domestic situation’
Nathan Lambrecht is photographed next to a picture of his father, Doug Lambrecht, at his...
Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers
Bryce Wingfield was last seen leaving his Pawleys Island home in a golf cart during the night,...
Deputies search for missing 15-year-old boy