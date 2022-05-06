SC Lottery
Overnight lane closures begin Sunday on Glenn McConnell Parkway

Source: Live 5
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lane closures for the Glenn McConnell widening project in West Ashley begin this weekend.

The closures will start Sunday at 7 p.m. and go until 6 a.m.

Officials with Charleston County say crews will be working on the eastbound inside lane from Bees Ferry to Magwood Drive.

The project will widen the parkway from four lanes to six lanes.

The construction is scheduled to go through May 11th.

More information on the project and its schedule can be found on the Charleston County website.

