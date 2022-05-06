SC Lottery
Police officers respond to West Ashley restaurant after shots fired, crowd forms

The incident reportedly happened at Senor Tequila on Ashley River Road.
The incident reportedly happened at Senor Tequila on Ashley River Road.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have responded to a West Ashley restaurant after shots were reportedly fired and someone pepper sprayed Thursday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the initial call for the incident was for an unruly customer that restaurant staff was trying to vacate from the establishment.

A report states that allegedly some gunshots were fired from the road, possibly in the direction of the patron.

Investigators say no one was struck by gunfire, but a crowd formed and someone ended up being pepper sprayed by another individual in the crowd at the nearby Circle K gas station.

Police officers and deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office have responded.

