Report: 11-year-old boy sends assistant principal to the hospital following argument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they responded to an assault at a Charleston County school that sent the assistant principal to the hospital.

Officers responded to Drayton Hall Elementary School around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday.

At the scene, the assistant principal of the school told the officers that she pulled an 11-year-old student out of class to clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. This led to an argument and the student turned around cursed at her, then struck her in the face, an incident report stated.

The victim says the student started to kick and punch her torso while she was attempting to stop him. Eventually, the two parties were separated, and the student was brought to the principal’s office.

Investigators say they saw a red marking across the eye of the victim where she was struck. She was taken to the hospital following the incident for evaluation.

Later, police talked to the student about the incident.

The student claimed he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom and that he was tired of the victim telling him what to do. After striking her, the student says he attempted to leave, but the victim stopped him, and he continued to strike her in the face and curse at her.

Police asked if the student felt the assistant principal deserved it; the student reportedly said she did and that he did not feel bad about it.

Another staff member at the school told officers that she had been assaulted by the same student recently. Bruising was seen on the staff members’ arms from the alleged incident, the report stated.

No arrests have been made because of the students’ age.

Police say they are working with the victim to figure out whether or not any charges will be made.

When asked about the incident, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt issued this statement:

Law enforcement was contacted immediately following the incident, and the staff member was transported to the hospital. We are following district protocols to address the matter.

