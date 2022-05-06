Report: Man arrested after doing donuts on Rivers Avenue

SC Lottery
Wesley Dos Santos is charged with failure to stop for blue light and reckless driving.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says they arrested a man after he was seen cutting across all lanes of traffic doing “multiple donuts” Thursday night.

Wesley Dos Santos is charged with failure to stop for blue light and reckless driving.

On Rivers Avenue near Easy Street around 11:10 p.m., police say they saw a 2018 Infiniti Q60 doing donuts and then accelerating westbound.

An officer attempted to make a traffic stop with blue lights and siren activated, but the vehicle continued to accelerate onto Eagle Landing Drive, an incident report stated.

However, police say because of a train on the railroad tracks, the vehicle had nowhere else to go and eventually pulled over behind the old Toys “R” Us.

Santos is currently booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

His bond is set at $10,440.

