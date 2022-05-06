Roper St. Francis fined $104,000 for sending ‘infectious waste’ to landfills, DHEC says

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Roper St. Francis hospitals were fined $104,000 after the state health department found they were mishandling medical waste.

Roper and Bon Secours St. Francis sent ‘infectious’ and ‘solid’ medical waste to multiple Charleston County landfills, according to consent orders signed by Roper and DHEC.

ROPER ST. FRANCIS HOSPITAL

On Aug. 27, 2021, a DHEC inspector was called out to the Carolina Waste landfill in North Charleston, after officials with the site said they found Roper’s medical waste, which the landfill is not licensed to dispose of.

The inspector found ‘gauzes saturated with what appeared to be blood, exam gloves, glass medicine vials, a foley bag and documents that originated from Roper,’ according to the consent order.

Roper St. Francis was notified and disposed of the waste properly the next day.

Just weeks later, on Sept. 9, DHEC received another call from the same landfill. The inspector found the offense was similar to the last, this time including surgical drapes and tubing, covered with what appeared to be blood or bodily fluids.

In both instances, many bags were not marked ‘biohazard’ nor properly secured. Some bags were leaking, according to the orders.

The hospital disposed of the waste properly over the course of a month and a half.

The DHEC inspector was called out on another instance of mishandling waste at the Charleston County Landfill.

None of the facilities are licensed to dispose of medical waste, according to the orders.

These offenses cost Roper St. Francis $50,000. In addition to the civil penalty, DHEC also issued the hospital corrective training and education.

BON SECOURS ST. FRANCIS HOSPITAL

On Sept. 28, 2021, a DHEC inspector was called out to Oakridge landfill in Dorchester. According to the consent order, the inspector found “needles, glass medicine vials, bags containing what appeared to be blood; surgical drapes, a pump device containing what appeared to be blood and documents that originated from Bon Secours.”

An inspector was also called out on Oct. 12 to the Charleston County Landfill. The hospital’s offense was similar at that facility.

Bon Secours faced fines of $54,000 for these offenses, bringing Roper’s total to $104,000.

DHEC says Roper fully cooperated in the disposal process in both instances, and they paid their fines off.

RALPH H. JOHNSON VA MEDICAL CENTER

At the same time, DHEC says the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in downtown Charleston is facing a $25,000 fine for mishandling medical waste last year. According to DHEC documents, that fine is unpaid and past due.

