SC colleges set to celebrate graduations this weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thousands of South Carolina College students will walk across stages to receive their diplomas Friday and Saturday.

For many schools, it will be the first commencement ceremony running with no restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.

Here is a listing of graduation ceremonies scheduled Friday and Saturday:

Friday

Trident Technical College

Trident Tech held its 58th commencement ceremony at 3 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The college conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates on 480 students who chose to participate in this year’s ceremony. That number is part of a larger total of 1,856 eligible graduates.

College of Charleston

CofC will hold its commencement ceremony at 4 p.m. for students in the School of Humanities and Social Sciences and the School of Languages, Cultures and World Affairs.

The college will hold two additional ceremonies on Saturday for graduates of its other schools.

All of the ceremonies are being held at the school’s Cistern Yard.

South Carolina State University

South Carolina State’s graduation ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. The ceremony is being streamed on the school’s YouTube page.

University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina held commencement at 3 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena for students of the school’s College of Pharmacy, the Darla Moore School of Business, the College of Nursing and the Arnold School of Public Health.

Additional ceremonies are set for Saturday for other graduating seniors.

Saturday

Charleston Southern University

A commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. in the North Charleston Coliseum for August 2021, December 2021, and May 2022 graduates.

The Citadel

The Citadel Graduate College will celebrate more than 450 undergraduate and graduate students during the Class of 2022 commencement ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be held in McAlister Field House; doors will open to guests beginning at 2:30 p.m.

For the security of all in attendance, only clear bags will be allowed inside the auditorium. Metal detection and scanning devices will be in place at the entrances.

Claflin University

Claflin University will hold its commencement at 10 a.m. at the Jonas T. Kennedy Health and Wellness Complex.

Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will be the commencement speaker.

College of Charleston

CofC will hold its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. for students in the School of Business and the School of Education, Health and Human Performance.

At 4 p.m., CofC will recognize its graduates from the School of the Arts, the Graduate School and the School of Science nad Mathematics.

All of the ceremonies are being held at the school’s Cistern Yard.

University of South Carolina

The University of South Carolina will hold two commencement ceremonies Saturday, both in the Colonial Life Arena.

The University of South Carolina will award diplomas to graduates of the South Carolina Honors College, the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Information and Communications.

A 3 p.m. ceremony will recognize graduates of the College of Education,

Interdisciplinary Studies, the College of Engineering and Computing, the College of Social Work, the College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management, the School of Music and Palmetto College.

Congratulations to the Class of 2022!

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

