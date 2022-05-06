Sheriff Lott: Man charged in stabbing deaths of teenage daughter, mother in ‘domestic situation’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man in connection with the stabbing deaths of his teenage daughter and elderly mother on Friday.

Rafael Brown, 44, is charged with two counts of murder.

According to deputies, a ‘domestic situation involving a weapon’, occurred at a home in Columbia on the 100 block of Haverford Drive around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, two individuals were found dead inside the home. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified Jessie Brown, 83, and Shaneal Brown, 18, both of Columbia, as the deceased.

Deputies said Thursday that Brown was detained at the scene.

Brown was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

