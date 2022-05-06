SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Officials: Wanted fugitive believed to be in SC found dead in Missouri river

Wanted murder suspect drowns
Wanted murder suspect drowns
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A wanted fugitive who was believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina or along the border of North Carolina in early May drowned in southeast Missouri Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, was wanted by Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. for his involvement in two shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We were told McCombs faced the following charges:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Our sister station KFVS said McCombs was swimming at a float camp 4 miles north of Doniphan, Missouri on June 5 when he panicked, went under water and didn’t resurface.

On May 6, SLED officials said they initially had reason to believe the man may have been in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

MORE NEWS: Animals taken from home in child neglect case

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee for the City of North Charleston is accusing Mayor Keith Summey of a “long-standing...
City employee accuses Mayor Summey of abuse of power, ‘hostile work environment’
It happened on SC-61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard around 9:06 a.m.
1 dead, 1 injured after vehicle hits tree in Dorchester Co.
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
32-year-old, Audrionna Kind who was killed at a graduation celebration in Summerton, SC.
‘I am going to miss everything about her,’ shooting leaves 1 dead, injures 7 in Summerton
Charleston Police said the crime scene for Monday night's mass shooting extended for several...
Owners of Charleston property where mass shooting occurred served with summons

Latest News

Authorities said the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the Andrews area.
Deputies: Four injured in Georgetown Co. shooting
A man is hit by a boat propeller on Lake Keowee.
Man dies after leg hit by boat propeller on Lake Keowee
If you live in the West Ashley area, you could soon see some new commercial businesses and...
Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials to discuss future development along Bees Ferry corridor