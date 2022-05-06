Tell your tales: James and Johns Islands to hold history collection days

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The New South Associates, a small business that studies culture, is holding a three-day history collection event at James and Johns Islands.

“New South historians will be on hand during the events to speak with current or former residents of James and Johns Islands and to gather information about these historic African American settlement communities,” New South Associates spokesperson Jackie Tyson said.

The company says the purpose of these events is to provide the South Carolina Department of Transportation and Charleston County with a study on the history of James and Johns Islands.

People are invited to bring historic photos that, with permission, can be scanned and digitized on site. Also, any information on these communities, including gathering places, churches, schools and pharmacies, is welcomed.

Oral history interviews can be scheduled by contacting New South historian Renee’ Donnell at (770)-498-4155 or at rdonnell@newsouthassoc.com.

The events will take place from May 19 through May 21 exact times and locations are listed below.

Thursday, May 19:

Baxter Patrick James Island Library, 1858 S Grimball Rd., Charleston, SC 29412

10:00 a.m.-12:00 pm, 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 5:00-7:00 p.m.

Friday, May 20:

Johns Island Regional Library 3531 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC 29455

10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m., 1:30-4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 21:

Johns Island Regional Library 3531 Maybank Hwy., Johns Island, SC 29455

12:15-4:30 p.m.

