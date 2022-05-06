Charleston announces eBike sharing program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is partnering with MUSC Health and Lime in an eBike sharing program, the city announced Friday.

Lime is deploying a fleet of more than 200 Gen4 eBikes for the program, making the Holy City one of only a handful of cities like San Diego and Washington, D.C., according to a news release.

“A lot of times we think about a bicycle, for recreation. Y’all, this bike really can make a difference for mobility,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “So to have these bikes available in our city is just a blessing for some fun and recreation but also for getting around the city.”

Tecklenburg also announced that by Tuesday’s city council meeting, all of the funding will be in place for the city’s planned biped bridge over the Ashley River. Having these bikes, he said, “will complement that so beautifully.”

MUSC Health CEO Dr. Patrick J. Cawley said they are happy to be part of the program because it represents where MUSC “wants to go in terms of community, accessibility and most importantly, health and wellness.”

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings said it has been five years since the start of the city’s original bike-sharing program.

“One of the things that we wanted to make sure we did is, we did it in the right way at the right time and brought it to the community in a way that will promote the things that are really true and dear to us,” he said. “And that is access to mobility, multimodalism, and health and wellness.”

Seekings said Friday’s announcement would not have been possible without the leadership from MUSC.

The city announced earlier this year that it selected Lime as its new bike-share provider.

