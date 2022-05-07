SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston-based nonprofits speak on concerns over I-526 widening project

Andrew Wunderley, with Charleston Waterkeeper, says with part of I-526 running over the Filbin...
Andrew Wunderley, with Charleston Waterkeeper, says with part of I-526 running over the Filbin Creek, it is likely to have high levels of bacteria.(Live 5)
By Lauren Quinlan and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston-based nonprofits teamed up Saturday morning for a community clean-up at Ralph M. Hendricks Park in North Charleston.

During the cleanup, both Charleston Waterkeeper, a nonprofit focused on protecting the waterways, and Charleston Moves, a non-profit that aims to improve pedestrian movement, said they are concerned with the proposed widening of I-526.

Andrew Wunderley, with Charleston Waterkeeper, tests the water at Filbin creek in North Charleston every Wednesday from May through October.

Wunderley says with part of I-526 running over the creek, it is likely to have high levels of bacteria.

“That bacteria and those pathogens get here into the creek through stormwater,” Wunderley says. “One of the biggest contributors to stormwater in this watershed is 526.”

After rain or flooding bacteria levels in Filbin Creek rise, Wunderley suggests fishing, crabbing or getting in the water during dryer times because there will often be fewer bacteria.

Kate Crall and her family were out volunteering. Crall says she took this opportunity to show her 3-year-old son what meaningful work is and the importance of taking care of their environment.

Charleston Waterkeeper and Charleston Moves urge the community to get involved with the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s plans for widening I-526 and to be mindful of when they come in contact with the waterways.

Charleston Waterkeeper posts updates on the data they collect every Friday via social media or their website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Hollywood...
2 injured in morning shooting in Hollywood, deputies say
The Charleston Fire Department responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to a fire reported in a...
Fireworks may have sparked overnight fire outside building
The annual Charleston Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture through a variety of events....
Greek Festival underway in downtown Charleston this weekend
When the youngest child graduates from the University of South Carolina in Columbia this...
It’s all in the family: Summerville parents and children all earn degrees from USC School of Journalism