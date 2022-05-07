The Citadel drops series opener to Wofford
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to a lead, but it was a late home run from Wofford that proved to be the difference in an 8-6 setback Friday night it the series opener at Russell C. King Field.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 8, The Citadel 6
Records: Wofford (33-13, 10-3 SoCon), The Citadel (22-22, 2-11 SoCon)
Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford leads 1-0
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Travis Lott doubled and scored on a Wells Sykes double to right center. Sawyer Reeves followed with a RBI single up the middle.
- Wofford got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a safety squeeze off the bat of Brice Martinez/
- The Citadel answered back in the third as Ryan McCarthy doubled and Noah Mitchell walked ahead of Lott’s three-run blast to right.
- The Terriers got a run in the bottom of the third on a Ryan Galanie RBI single and added another in the fourth on a Lawson Hill single through the right side.
- The fifth inning saw the Terriers add their second unearned run of the game as the Bulldogs were unable to turn the double play.
- Wofford tied the game in the seventh on a RBI double from Gunnar Johnson
- The Citadel answered right back to regain the lead as McCarthy started the inning with a triple off the fence in center field. When the throw got away from the third baseman, McCarthy was able to race home.
- The Terriers tied the game on a solo homer from Martinez, then took the lead on a two-run homer from Galanie.
Inside the Box Score
- Travis Lott finished 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
- Ryan McCarthy added two hits, a double and triple, and scored twice.
- Sawyer Reeves added two hits and a RBI.
- Devin Beckley got the start and allowed four runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings.
- Ben Hutchins (4-2) suffered the loss after giving up four runs on six hits over 3.0 innings.
- Dalton Rhadans (6-3) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits over the final 2.0 innings.
On Deck
The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader at 1 p.m.
