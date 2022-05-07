SC Lottery
The Citadel drops series opener to Wofford

The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel Baseball
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to a lead, but it was a late home run from Wofford that proved to be the difference in an 8-6 setback Friday night it the series opener at Russell C. King Field.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 8, The Citadel 6

Records: Wofford (33-13, 10-3 SoCon), The Citadel (22-22, 2-11 SoCon)

Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 1-0

How it Happened

  • The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Travis Lott doubled and scored on a Wells Sykes double to right center. Sawyer Reeves followed with a RBI single up the middle.
  • Wofford got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a safety squeeze off the bat of Brice Martinez/
  • The Citadel answered back in the third as Ryan McCarthy doubled and Noah Mitchell walked ahead of Lott’s three-run blast to right.
  • The Terriers got a run in the bottom of the third on a Ryan Galanie RBI single and added another in the fourth on a Lawson Hill single through the right side.
  • The fifth inning saw the Terriers add their second unearned run of the game as the Bulldogs were unable to turn the double play.
  • Wofford tied the game in the seventh on a RBI double from Gunnar Johnson
  • The Citadel answered right back to regain the lead as McCarthy started the inning with a triple off the fence in center field. When the throw got away from the third baseman, McCarthy was able to race home.
  • The Terriers tied the game on a solo homer from Martinez, then took the lead on a two-run homer from Galanie.

Inside the Box Score

  • Travis Lott finished 2-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
  • Ryan McCarthy added two hits, a double and triple, and scored twice.
  • Sawyer Reeves added two hits and a RBI.
  • Devin Beckley got the start and allowed four runs, two earned, over 5.0 innings.
  • Ben Hutchins (4-2) suffered the loss after giving up four runs on six hits over 3.0 innings.
  • Dalton Rhadans (6-3) picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on three hits over the final 2.0 innings.

On Deck

The teams close out the series Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader at 1 p.m.

