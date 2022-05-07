The Citadel drops series opener to Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel jumped out to a lead, but it was a late home run from Wofford that proved to be the difference in an 8-6 setback Friday night it the series opener at Russell C. King Field.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 8, The Citadel 6

Records: Wofford (33-13, 10-3 SoCon), The Citadel (22-22, 2-11 SoCon)

Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford leads 1-0

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning as Travis Lott doubled and scored on a Wells Sykes double to right center. Sawyer Reeves followed with a RBI single up the middle.

Wofford got a run back in the bottom of the inning on a safety squeeze off the bat of Brice Martinez/

The Citadel answered back in the third as Ryan McCarthy doubled and Noah Mitchell walked ahead of Lott’s three-run blast to right.

The Terriers got a run in the bottom of the third on a Ryan Galanie RBI single and added another in the fourth on a Lawson Hill single through the right side.

The fifth inning saw the Terriers add their second unearned run of the game as the Bulldogs were unable to turn the double play.

Wofford tied the game in the seventh on a RBI double from Gunnar Johnson

The Citadel answered right back to regain the lead as McCarthy started the inning with a triple off the fence in center field. When the throw got away from the third baseman, McCarthy was able to race home.