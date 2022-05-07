SC Lottery
Cooling down for Mother’s Day weekend with sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The cold front responsible for bringing showers and storms to our area is moving offshore today. Behind it, cool high pressure will overspread the area which will bring cooler temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a shower, most will stay dry. Highs will top out near 80 degrees in the afternoon. A northerly wind develops on Mother’s Day, which means it will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. Cooler mornings can be expected into next week with lows dropping down into the 50s as we head into next week. We warm to near 80 degrees for the middle of the week head of our next disturbance. An area of low pressure over will likely linger offshore for most of the week, close enough Thursday and Friday to bring us a few showers.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80, Low 58.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 75, Low 54.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 76, Low 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 79, Low 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80, Low 65.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

