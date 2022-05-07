Cougars Drop Opener to UNCW, 4-3

WILMINGTON, N.C. --- College of Charleston scored once in the ninth and stranded the tying run at third as the Cougars fell to UNCW, 4-3, on Friday evening in the opening game of a three-game set at Brooks Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: UNCW 4, College of Charleston 3

Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)

Records: Charleston (29-15, 16-3 CAA), UNCW (25-19, 10-6 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Seahawks struck first in the fourth taking a 1-0 lead on a leadoff home run by Brooks Baldwin.

UNCW would stretch the advantage to 3-0 on a two-out, two-run single by John Newton in the fifth.

Charleston got on the board with two in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 3-2 on back-to-back RBI singles from Cam Dean and Tyler Sorrentino.

The Seahawks answered in the home half when Taber Mongero tripled and scored on a sac fly by Bryan Arendt to put UNCW ahead, 4-2.

Charleston mounted another comeback bid in the ninth, putting the first two men on via a walk and a single before Sorrentino moved both runners into scoring position with a perfect bunt to third.