Cougars Drop Opener to UNCW, 4-3
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. --- College of Charleston scored once in the ninth and stranded the tying run at third as the Cougars fell to UNCW, 4-3, on Friday evening in the opening game of a three-game set at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: UNCW 4, College of Charleston 3
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (29-15, 16-3 CAA), UNCW (25-19, 10-6 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Seahawks struck first in the fourth taking a 1-0 lead on a leadoff home run by Brooks Baldwin.
- UNCW would stretch the advantage to 3-0 on a two-out, two-run single by John Newton in the fifth.
- Charleston got on the board with two in the seventh, cutting the deficit to 3-2 on back-to-back RBI singles from Cam Dean and Tyler Sorrentino.
- The Seahawks answered in the home half when Taber Mongero tripled and scored on a sac fly by Bryan Arendt to put UNCW ahead, 4-2.
- Charleston mounted another comeback bid in the ninth, putting the first two men on via a walk and a single before Sorrentino moved both runners into scoring position with a perfect bunt to third.
- A sac fly from Sam Cochrane would plate one and move the tying run to third before the Seahawks’ bullpen was able to record the final out.
KEY COUGARS
- Sorrentino and Dean both finished 2-for-4 on the night with an RBI.
- Landon Choboy went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Cochrane, Trotter Harlan and Joseph Mershon each reached twice with a single and a walk.
- Ty Good battled his way through six innings striking out seven and allowing three runs on four hits.
- Reed Parris tossed two frames in relief surrendering one run on one hit and fanning two.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Friday’s setback snaps a 12-game winning streak in league play for the Cougars.
- Charleston holds a 4.5 game lead over the Seahawks in the race for the CAA regular season crown.
- The Cougars were held to a 4-for-18 clip with runners on base including a 2-for-9 mark with men in scoring position.
- Charleston finished the night 5-for-11 with two outs.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in game two of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch for Friday’s series opener is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Brooks Field.
