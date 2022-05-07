SC Lottery
Deputies investigating Saturday morning shooting in Hollywood

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Hollywood...
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Hollywood area.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Hollywood area.

Deputies responded at around 10:15 a.m. to the area of Baptist Hill and Annavesta Roads to a reported shooting.

Investigators say someone fired from one vehicle and struck a male passenger in a second vehicle.

The victim suffered wounds that are not thought to be life-threatening.

Deputies say EMS took him to an area hospital for treatment.

The intersection was closed as deputies investigate.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

