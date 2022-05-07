SC Lottery
Fireworks may have sparked overnight fire outside building

The Charleston Fire Department responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to a fire reported in a tree along Marion Street that was spreading to a nearby building.(Charleston Fire Department via Facebook)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fire investigators are working to determine whether reports of fireworks may be connected to a fire early Saturday morning in downtown Charleston.

The Charleston Fire Department responded shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday to a fire reported in a tree along Marion Street that was spreading to a nearby building. The first officers to arrive reported a fire spreading from a tree to a construction dumpster and a three-story residential property under construction.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within three minutes and prevented any further damage to the property.

Fire Marshals said the home was surrounded by scaffolding that was covered in netting. The fire damaged the netting, a trash chute to the dumpster, and a tree.

There were reports of fireworks being discharged in the area at the time of the call and a separate incident involving fireworks on Smith Street at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Investigators continue to seek information on the incident, but said the fireworks are the likely cause.

