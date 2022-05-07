SC Lottery
Greek Festival underway in downtown Charleston this weekend

By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 51st annual Charleston Greek Festival kicked off Friday in downtown Charleston and continues through Sunday.

This festival celebrates Greek culture through a variety of events. Enjoy Greek food, wine, live music, dancing, and shopping.

You can also tour the historic Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity.

The Charleston Greek Festival, which dates back to 1970, is the third-largest festival in the Lowcountry with approximately 35,000 attendees over one weekend each year.

Click here for tickets.

Admission for adults is $5 and seniors and students’ tickets are $3. All active-duty military attend for free.

