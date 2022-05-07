SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

‘I would just be so thankful’: Lincolnton teen requests special ceremony so father with ALS can see her graduate

A high school senior wants her father, who lives with ALS, to see her graduate.
By Alex Giles
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:32 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Elizabeth Eudy, a senior at Lincolnton High School, is asking administrators at her school to consider coming to her home for a special graduation ceremony so her father with ALS can see her graduate.

Jonathan Eudy was diagnosed with ALS in March of 2020, according to his family. Family members said before he grew sick Jonathan Eudy enjoyed being outside, working on the family farm, and playing basketball with his daughters.

Erika Ramiro, Jonathan Eudy’s eldest daughter, said it was alarming to learn her father was suffering from ALS.

“It was just shocking from a medical standpoint knowing what it was. It was just really scary,” she explained.

Elizabeth Eudy, Jonathan Eudy’s younger daughter, echoed that sentiment when speaking to WBTV.

“Our family’s always kind of had people sick, but when it’s your own parent, it’s a lot different and a lot scarier,” she said.

The Eudy family said Jonathan has had two main goals since his diagnosis: walk Erika down the aisle at her wedding and watch Elizabeth graduate from high school.

“I was really wanting him to walk me down the aisle and he did get to walk me down the aisle so I just want her to have her big moment with him too,” said Ramiro.

Elizabeth said it would be very important to her to be with her father when she graduated.

“It’s really important to me because I really do love my dad and I’m so thankful he got to walk her down the aisle so I would be really excited for him to be there at my graduation,” she said.

The daughters said Lincolnton High School’s graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for the beginning of June, but right now their father is not very mobile. They are hoping administrators from the school can provide a small in-home graduation ceremony for the family so their father can watch Elizabeth graduate.

“We had talked to the school and they’re gonna help us do a graduation here at the house just in case he’s not feeling up to it when graduation comes,” said Ramiro.

Elizabeth Eudy said it would be very special if the school helps her make an in-home graduation possible.

“I would just be so thankful to see such a community come together just for my dad to see me graduate,” she elaborated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

The annual Charleston Greek Festival celebrates Greek culture through a variety of events....
Greek Festival underway in downtown Charleston this weekend
When the youngest child graduates from the University of South Carolina in Columbia this...
It’s all in the family: Summerville parents and children all earn degrees from USC School of Journalism
Bear's owner, Kyle Kelly, uses a red wagon so that Bear, who suffers from degenerative...
Ailing therapy dog gets wagon to help him greet patients at MUSC
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Greek Festival underway in downtown Charleston
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville family celebrates 5th member getting degree from same school