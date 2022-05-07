‘I would just be so thankful’: Lincolnton teen requests special ceremony so father with ALS can see her graduate

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Elizabeth Eudy, a senior at Lincolnton High School, is asking administrators at her school to consider coming to her home for a special graduation ceremony so her father with ALS can see her graduate.

Jonathan Eudy was diagnosed with ALS in March of 2020, according to his family. Family members said before he grew sick Jonathan Eudy enjoyed being outside, working on the family farm, and playing basketball with his daughters.

Erika Ramiro, Jonathan Eudy’s eldest daughter, said it was alarming to learn her father was suffering from ALS.

“It was just shocking from a medical standpoint knowing what it was. It was just really scary,” she explained.

Elizabeth Eudy, Jonathan Eudy’s younger daughter, echoed that sentiment when speaking to WBTV.

“Our family’s always kind of had people sick, but when it’s your own parent, it’s a lot different and a lot scarier,” she said.

The Eudy family said Jonathan has had two main goals since his diagnosis: walk Erika down the aisle at her wedding and watch Elizabeth graduate from high school.

“I was really wanting him to walk me down the aisle and he did get to walk me down the aisle so I just want her to have her big moment with him too,” said Ramiro.

Elizabeth said it would be very important to her to be with her father when she graduated.

“It’s really important to me because I really do love my dad and I’m so thankful he got to walk her down the aisle so I would be really excited for him to be there at my graduation,” she said.

The daughters said Lincolnton High School’s graduation ceremony is currently scheduled for the beginning of June, but right now their father is not very mobile. They are hoping administrators from the school can provide a small in-home graduation ceremony for the family so their father can watch Elizabeth graduate.

“We had talked to the school and they’re gonna help us do a graduation here at the house just in case he’s not feeling up to it when graduation comes,” said Ramiro.

Elizabeth Eudy said it would be very special if the school helps her make an in-home graduation possible.

“I would just be so thankful to see such a community come together just for my dad to see me graduate,” she elaborated.

