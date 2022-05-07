SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/6)

(WTVG)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Boys Lacrosse

SCISA - State Championship

Porter-Gaud 13, Heathwood Hall 2 - The Cyclones win the 2022 state championship

Girls Lacrosse

SCISA State Championship

Porter-Gaud 11, Pinewood Prep 4 - The Cyclones win the 2022 state championship

Boys Soccer

4-A - 3rd round

James Island 5, Aiken 0 - The Trojans will travel to the winner of West Florence and North Augusta for the Lower State Finals on Monday.

3-A - 3rd round

Waccamaw 3, Oceanside Collegiate 1

Softball

5-A - 2nd game

Ft. Dorchester 10, Sumter 0 - The Patriots stay alive with the win and will face the loser of Cane Bay and Lexington in an elimination game on Monday.

Wando 4, St. James 1 - The Warriors advance to Wednesday’s district title game

4-A - 2nd game

James Island 6, Hilton Head 2 - The Trojans advance to an elimination game on Monday

3-A - 2nd game

Aynor 5, Oceanside Collegiate 3

1-A - 2nd game

Hannah Pamplico 13, Palmetto Scholars 0

