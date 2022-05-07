Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/6)
Boys Lacrosse
SCISA - State Championship
Porter-Gaud 13, Heathwood Hall 2 - The Cyclones win the 2022 state championship
Girls Lacrosse
SCISA State Championship
Porter-Gaud 11, Pinewood Prep 4 - The Cyclones win the 2022 state championship
Boys Soccer
4-A - 3rd round
James Island 5, Aiken 0 - The Trojans will travel to the winner of West Florence and North Augusta for the Lower State Finals on Monday.
3-A - 3rd round
Waccamaw 3, Oceanside Collegiate 1
Softball
5-A - 2nd game
Ft. Dorchester 10, Sumter 0 - The Patriots stay alive with the win and will face the loser of Cane Bay and Lexington in an elimination game on Monday.
Wando 4, St. James 1 - The Warriors advance to Wednesday’s district title game
4-A - 2nd game
James Island 6, Hilton Head 2 - The Trojans advance to an elimination game on Monday
3-A - 2nd game
Aynor 5, Oceanside Collegiate 3
1-A - 2nd game
Hannah Pamplico 13, Palmetto Scholars 0
