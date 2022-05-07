North Myrtle Beach first responders help rescue ducklings from storm drains

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in part of the Grand Strand were part of a special rescue early Saturday.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said an animal control officer requested help in rescuing a group of ducklings found in a storm drain on 6th Avenue South at around 9 a.m.

Just a little before 9am this morning, North Myrtle Beach Police Animal Control Officer Bishop requested assistance at... Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Saturday, May 7, 2022

Officials said seven ducklings were found between three storm drains down 6th Avenue South. Crews used forcible entry tools, fishing nets, a cat carrier and even two croissants to conduct the rescue.

The ducklings were then released into a nearby pond.

