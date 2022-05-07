SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Tigers Down No. 21 Yellow Jackets 9-3

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Clemson Tigers scored in five of the first six innings in their 9-3 victory over No. 21 Georgia Tech in the series opener at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night.

The Tigers (29-17, 7-14 ACC) scored two runs in the first inning on Cooper Ingle’s run-scoring single and Bryar Hawkins’ groundout. In the third inning, Blake Wright flared a two-out, run-scoring single, then Benjamin Blackwell lined a two-run single in the fourth inning. Jonathan French belted a two-run homer, his sixth of the year, in the fifth inning. Clemson added two runs in the sixth inning on Wright’s run-scoring double and Hawkins’ run-scoring single to build a 9-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets (27-19, 12-13 ACC) dented the scoreboard on Colin Hall’s sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, then Stephen Reid belted a two-run homer later in the frame.

Hawkins led the Tigers’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Freshman Will Taylor, who suffered a torn ACL while playing for the Tiger football team in early October, made his college debut on the diamond, as he hit a single in his first plate appearance and scored a run.

Mack Anglin (5-4) earned the win by matching his career-long outing with 7.0 innings pitched. He gave up five hits, three runs and one walk with eight strikeouts. John Medich (4-4) suffered the loss, as he yielded five runs on eight hits in 4.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 3 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Lowcountry high school playoff scores (5/6)
The Battery's winless streak extended to 8 in a row with a 2-0 loss to Memphis
Charleston Shut Out by Memphis 0-2
Cougars Drop Opener to UNCW, 4-3
The Citadel Baseball
The Citadel drops series opener to Wofford