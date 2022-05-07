SC Lottery
Triple threat: Hall of Famer Martin honored at Darlington

Mark Martin
Mark Martin
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Hall of Famer Mark Martin will be a major presence at Darlington Raceway this weekend, just like he usually was throughout his stellar NASCAR career. Martin will have three car paint-schemes in his honor during Darlington’s throwback weekend, which year celebrates NASCAR’s past.

Cup drivers Brad Keselowski and Alex Bowman will pilot machines that pay to tribute to Martin.

Xfinity racer Brett Moffitt’s car throws back to Martin’s rookie NASCAR season.

The trio of tributes was enough to lure Martin from his Montana spread to the East Coast for the weekend races.

