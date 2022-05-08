SC Lottery
19-year-old charged in deadly N. Charleston shooting

Philip Lydell Stevens Jr., 19, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted...
Philip Lydell Stevens Jr., 19, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, North Charleston Police say.(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a North Charleston apartment complex early Monday morning that left one person dead.

Philip Lydell Stevens Jr., 19, is charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and breaking and entering a motor vehicle, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs.

Police responded at 12:04 a.m. on Monday to the Harborstone Apartments on Ladson Road where a shooting had been reported.

Officers learned two gunmen had shot into a vehicle occupied by the victim and three others.

The victim, whom the Charleston County Coroner’s Office later identified as Joseph Wright Jr., 18, of North Charleston, died at 1:10 am at Summerville Medical Center from a gunshot wound.

Investigators identified Stevens as the suspect, Jacobs said.

He was arrested Sunday morning and was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

