2 displaced after Mother’s Day fire in Conway

(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are investigating a fire that happened early Sunday in Conway.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Old Railroad Road at 3:36 a.m. HCFR said a camper and vehicles were damaged in addition to the home that caught fire.

One person was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Two people were displaced and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The Conway Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

