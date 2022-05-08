All-around effort leads to RiverDogs first winning streak of season

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston RiverDogs received contributions from throughout their lineup and three pitchers limited the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to one run in a 6-1 win on Saturday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

For the first time this season, the RiverDogs have won three straight games. The contest was played in front of an energetic crowd of 4,073.

Antonio Jimenez, the RiverDogs starting pitcher, worked 4.0 solid innings while scattering five hits. The southpaw struck out five. Jimenez surrendered the lone run scored by Fayetteville (9-17) on an RBI single by Miguel Palma in the fourth inning.

From there, the bullpen took over and limited the Woodpeckers to just three hits over the final 5.0 innings Over Galue tossed 4.0 scoreless innings and earned the win. Jack Snyder worked out of a jam in the ninth to close out the game.

Meanwhile, the RiverDogs (17-9) jumped ahead with a big second inning at the plate.

The frame began with three consecutive hits, including an RBI triple from Michael Berglund and an RBI single from Abiezel Ramirez.

Later in the frame, with runners on second and third, Shane Sasaki ripped a two-run double to make it 4-0 Charleston.

After the Woodpeckers had scored their run in the top of the fourth, the RiverDogs got one back when Edinson Batista balked with a runner on third base. The final damage was done in the eighth inning when Berglund drove in Willy Vasquez with a double off of the wall in right-center. Berglund finished the night 2-4 with a double, triple and two runs batted in.

Ramirez and Oneill Manzueta each doubled and closed the night with two hits. Palma paced Fayetteville with a 3-4 day at the dish, including the lone RBI.

Ballpark Fun

Despite attending an event over 600 miles from Churchill Downs, fans at The Joe were still able to witness an entertaining horse race on Saturday night.

The crowd laughed and cheered for their favorite as lucky participants competed in the “Pony Hop” race down the third-base line atop inflatable horses. Following the game, the crowd stuck around for a post-game light show in the stadium.

The teams will meet one final time in this series on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m.

RHP Logan Workman (1-0, 0.89) will make his second start of the homestand for the RiverDogs.

Fayetteville will attempt to snap a three-game skid with RHP Deylen Miley (2-1, 3.12) on the mound.

Single-game tickets are available for all RiverDogs home games at riverdogs.com.

RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at //riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS).

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.