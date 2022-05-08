Bucs earn twinbill split with Presbyterian Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston Southern baseball earned a crucial twinbill split with Big South foe Presbyterian Saturday evening, falling 22-8 in game one before responding with a 4-2 win the night cap. The three-game set wraps up tomorrow with a single game at Nielsen Field.

GAME 1 | PRESBYTERIAN 22, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 8

Presbyterian (22-23, 9-8 Big South) set the tone early in the opener, finding four runs in the first frame. Eric Toth, Dalton Reeves and Ryan Ouzts all picked up RBI-knocks while a Brody Fahr groundout to first also resulted in a run for the Blue Hose.

Tyrell Brewer answered back in the home-half of the first with a ground-rule double to put the Buccaneers on the board, plating Ajay Sczepkowski.

The Blue Hose would then score four in the fourth and two in the fifth to push the advantage to 10-1 and take full control. Ty Weatherington’s three-run blast highlighted the fourth before Ouzts added a two-run shot a frame later.

Charleston Southern would not go away quietly, as the Bucs put a five-spot up in the sixth and two more in the seventh to bring it to within two runs.

Hayden Harris started the rally with a sacrifice fly to score Peyton Basler before Brewer again came up big with a three-run blast to right and Casey Asman converted a pinch-hit opportunity with an RBI-single.

The seventh saw Ryan Waldschmidt plate Brewer and Harris with a two-run single up the middle.

Presbyterian then took control the rest of the way, scoring six runs in each of the final two stanzas, collecting a total of 23 hits in the contest which tied the school record.

Eight of the final 12 runs came on singles, the other four coming from the bat of Noah Lebron on a grand slam in the ninth. Charlie McDaniel (W, 7-2) got the win for Presbyterian after going 5.1 innings and being charged with five earned on five hits and four free passes.

Darien Rorabeck and Clark Dearman both found work out of the bullpen to see the rest of the contest out for the Blue Hose.

Kaleb Hill (L, 4-5) took the loss for Charleston Southern, working through four complete and surrendering nine earned on as many hits. The southpaw did find four punchies but surrendered three walks along the way.

GAME 2 | CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 4, PRESBYTERIAN 2

Presbyterian would again be the first to find the board in the night cap, as Toth took a fastball out to right for a solo shot, serving as one of two blemishes on Charleston Southern starter

Daniel Padysak’s line. Padysak worked through a strong start to keep CSU within striking distance.

Connor Carter would pick Padysak up with a single to left, plating Sczepkowski to tie the contest up at a run apiece in the third. Presbyterian would not waste time reclaiming the lead, as Ouzts scored Jeremiah Boyd with a sacrifice fly in the next set of outs.

The seventh proved to be the difference, though as the Buccaneers found three runs in the frame to steal game two and have the opportunity for the much-needed series win Sunday.

Sczepkowski’s shallow fly to left was enough to score Ryan Waldschmidt to tie the game before an infield single from Brewer scored Asman and Carter gave the Bucs the 4-2 advantage.

Evan Truitt (W,2-4) gets the well-deserved win for Charleston Southern after coming on with two outs in the fourth and keeping the Blue Hose off the board the rest of the way.

The freshman surrendered just one hit across 4.1 innings of work, striking out three. Truitt’s outing marks the second-straight outing out of the pen, both having dominate showings. Logan Ymker (L, 1-1) gets the loss for Presbyterian after getting just two outs in relief and being charged with two earned, including the tying and go-ahead scores.

IN THE BOX

”There’s not much to say about game one as the score tells the story,” said Head Coach Marc MacMillan. “I do appreciate the response by our players in game two. When adversity hits, I want players who respond with energy and toughness. Pady and Truitt pitched with conviction and the offense manufactured the runs needed to earn the win and even the series going into tomorrow.”

UP NEXT

Head Coach Marc MacMillan’s side will wrap up the three-game set with Presbyterian Sunday, May 8 with the first pitch slated to take place at 1:00 p.m. at Nielsen Field.

