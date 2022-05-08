SC Lottery
Dry and cool Mother’s Day!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cool area of high pressure is over the area, allowing our wind today to come from the north. The northerly wind and a mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures much cooler with highs only in the upper 60s to low 70s. Dry weather is expected on this Mother’s Day, but it will be cooler. Cooler mornings can be expected into early next week with lows dropping down into the 40s and 50s on Monday and in the 50s on Tuesday. We warm to near 80 degrees for the middle to the end of the week ahead of our next disturbance. An area of low pressure will linger offshore for most of the week, and will eventually move onshore by the end of the week. This will increase rain chances Thursday through Saturday. Gusty winds are possible during this timeframe, which could enhance the threat for coastal flooding.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 71, Low 51.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 56.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 78, Low 59.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 79, Low 60.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower. High 80, Low 64.

FRIDAY: Scattered Rain Possible. High 76, Low 65.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

