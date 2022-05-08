SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family searching for a missing man in Spartanburg County

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20(Viewer Submission)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 20-year-old man said he has not been seen since Wednesday, May 4.

According to the family, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was last seen at his job, Industrial Recycling & Recovery in Greer, on Wednesday. They said his debit card and phone have also not been used since Wednesday.

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.
Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20.(Viewer Submission)

If anyone has information about his location, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

After a two-year hiatus, the crowds at the Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Charleston were...
Organizers report large turnout at Greek Festival
Police responded to 4979 Lake Palmetto Ln. around 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
Police respond to body found in North Charleston pond
EMS says two cars were involved in the incident on Orleans Road carrying a total of four...
No life-threatening injuries after vehicle rolls into ditch, officials say
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Organizers report large turnout at Greek Festival
6 shot, 3 dead in DeKalb County
3 dead, 3 seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting