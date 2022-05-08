Family searching for a missing man in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 20-year-old man said he has not been seen since Wednesday, May 4.

According to the family, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was last seen at his job, Industrial Recycling & Recovery in Greer, on Wednesday. They said his debit card and phone have also not been used since Wednesday.

Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon, 20. (Viewer Submission)

If anyone has information about his location, call 911.

