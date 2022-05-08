Family searching for a missing man in Spartanburg County
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a 20-year-old man said he has not been seen since Wednesday, May 4.
According to the family, Duncan Alexander Burrell-Gordon was last seen at his job, Industrial Recycling & Recovery in Greer, on Wednesday. They said his debit card and phone have also not been used since Wednesday.
If anyone has information about his location, call 911.
Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.