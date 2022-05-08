SC Lottery
Organizers report large turnout at Greek Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the crowds at the Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Charleston were some of the largest in the 51-year history of the festival.(Live 5)
By Blair Sabol
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On the last day of the 51st annual Charleston Greek Festival, many in the Lowcountry came out for authentic music, a bite of their favorite kind of Gyro or simply the chance to be “Greek for the day,” as festival chairman Tom Meletis puts it.

“We expected to have good attendance, but it’s been wonderful,” Meletis said. “Truthfully, the best ever here on the grounds.”

After a two-year hiatus, the crowds at the Greek Orthodox Church in downtown Charleston were some of the largest in the 51-year history of the festival.

Despite having a new building on display, and more room this year, there were still long lines and crowds of people. But it was all worth it to have a taste of some of the vibrant Greek culture in the Lowcountry.

“We’re loved, and we’re here to try to keep everybody happy and enjoying themselves,” Meletis said.

10-percent of the proceeds go towards charity, and some will be sent to Ukraine.

