Pooser, Cougars bounce back to even series with Seahawks
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C (WCSC) - Trey Pooser spun six shutout innings and seven players drove in at least one run as College of Charleston bounced back with a 10-3 over UNCW on Saturday evening to even the series and set up a decisive rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 10, UNCW 3
Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)
Records: Charleston (30-15, 17-3 CAA), UNCW (25-20, 10-7 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Cougars struck first with a crooked number in the third inning plating four runs on four hits to take an early 4-0 lead.
- Charleston added one in the sixth to stretch the advantage to 5-0 on a single to center by Sam Cochrane.
- A three-run seventh would put the game out of reach with JT Marr plating Tyler Sorrentino with a sac fly before singles from Landon Choboy and Jared Kirven put the Cougars in front, 8-0.
- UNCW would get on the board in the home half, trimming the margin to 8-3 on a three-run homer from Ethan Baucom.
- The Cougars answered with one in the eighth and another in the ninth to equal the final margin of 10-3.
KEY COUGARS
- Pooser battled his way through six shutout innings, working out of several jams while striking out four and scattering three hits to earn his fourth win of the season.
- Cochrane paced the Cougars with a 3-for-5 day driving in one and scoring another.
- Choboy finished 2-for-4 with two RBI singles while Sorrentino collected two hits and scored twice.
- JT Marr drove in a team-best three runs with a two-run single and a sac fly.
- Kirven, Patrick Sanchez and Cam Dean each recorded two hits and drove in one run.
- William Privette struck out four in three innings of work to record his 10th save of the season and seventh in CAA play.
FOR THE NOTEBOOK
- Charleston now holds a 5.5 game lead over Hofstra, UNCW and James Madison in the race for the CAA regular season crown.
- Cochrane’s three-hit performance is his third of the season.
- The Cougars finished the day 8-for-12 with runners in scoring position including an 8-for-9 clip with less than two outs.
- Pooser and Privette held UNCW to a 3-for-13 day with runners on the base paths.
- Privette is the 10th pitcher in program history to record at least 10 saves in a season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Brooks Fie
