Pooser, Cougars bounce back to even series with Seahawks

WILMINGTON, N.C (WCSC) - Trey Pooser spun six shutout innings and seven players drove in at least one run as College of Charleston bounced back with a 10-3 over UNCW on Saturday evening to even the series and set up a decisive rubber game on Sunday afternoon at Brooks Field.

LEADING OFF

Final Score: College of Charleston 10, UNCW 3

Location: Wilmington, N.C. (Brooks Field)

Records: Charleston (30-15, 17-3 CAA), UNCW (25-20, 10-7 CAA)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cougars struck first with a crooked number in the third inning plating four runs on four hits to take an early 4-0 lead.

Charleston added one in the sixth to stretch the advantage to 5-0 on a single to center by Sam Cochrane.

A three-run seventh would put the game out of reach with JT Marr plating Tyler Sorrentino with a sac fly before singles from Landon Choboy and Jared Kirven put the Cougars in front, 8-0.

UNCW would get on the board in the home half, trimming the margin to 8-3 on a three-run homer from Ethan Baucom.

The Cougars answered with one in the eighth and another in the ninth to equal the final margin of 10-3.

KEY COUGARS

Pooser battled his way through six shutout innings, working out of several jams while striking out four and scattering three hits to earn his fourth win of the season.

Cochrane paced the Cougars with a 3-for-5 day driving in one and scoring another.

Choboy finished 2-for-4 with two RBI singles while Sorrentino collected two hits and scored twice.

JT Marr drove in a team-best three runs with a two-run single and a sac fly.

Kirven, Patrick Sanchez and Cam Dean each recorded two hits and drove in one run.

William Privette struck out four in three innings of work to record his 10th save of the season and seventh in CAA play.

FOR THE NOTEBOOK

Charleston now holds a 5.5 game lead over Hofstra, UNCW and James Madison in the race for the CAA regular season crown.

Cochrane’s three-hit performance is his third of the season.

The Cougars finished the day 8-for-12 with runners in scoring position including an 8-for-9 clip with less than two outs.

Pooser and Privette held UNCW to a 3-for-13 day with runners on the base paths.

Privette is the 10th pitcher in program history to record at least 10 saves in a season.

NEXT UP

The Cougars and Seahawks will meet in the rubber game of the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at Brooks Fie

