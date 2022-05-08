Scott honors Lowcountry veterans at Mt. Pleasant church

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott paid tribute Saturday night to veterans who fought in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Scott visited Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to honor active, reserve, and National Guard military personnel and defense contractors.

Men and women from every branch of the military were there.

The appreciation event included a performance from the Marine Corps Band from Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and remarks from other military officials.

Scott thanked veterans for their willingness to serve.

“If you want to see a real hero, someone who puts their lives on the line and sacrifices for others, don’t turn your TV on and find a baseball game or a football game or a basketball game. Here you are,” he said, gesturing toward the veterans around him. “Here are your real heroes.”

He also reflected on what it is like having veterans in his own family and stressed the importance of remembering veterans who come home with “invisible wounds.” He said four times as many veterans have died by suicide than have died in combat.

Scott has hosted similar events for veterans since being elected to the U.S. Senate, including a World War II honor ceremony in 2012, Korean War events in 2013, a Vietnam War event in 2014, Desert Storm and Desert Shield events in 2016, and a women veterans event in 2018.

