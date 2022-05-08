SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina marks Confederate Memorial Day on Tuesday

The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of...
The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will close state offices on Tuesday to mark Confederate Memorial Day.

The observation of the holiday is every year on May 10. South Carolina is among a handful of states in the South with such an official holiday.

State offices in Alabama and Mississippi closed down for their Confederate Memorial Days late last month.

A bill that would allow state employees to take the Juneteenth holiday or any other day instead of Confederate Memorial Day unanimously passed the South Carolina Senate in March but is stuck in a House committee and will likely die when the session ends Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Bennie Earl Cumbee, 24, of Andrews, is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and...
Andrews man in custody after shooting leaves 2 dead
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace told CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday morning she believes her position on...
Mace would only support abortion law with exceptions
Charleston natives Daylen and Tatiana welcomed Cameron into the world at 5:18 a.m. Sunday...
Baby born on Mother’s Day at Lowcountry hospital
Source: CBS News
VIDEO: Mace would only support abortion law with restrictions, she tells 'Face the Nation'