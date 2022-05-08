Police: 2 vehicles shot near Pepperhill Park Saturday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says no one was injured after two vehicles were hit by gunfire in the Pepperhill area.

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Saturday to Stoneybrook Road, which is a short walk away from Pepperhill Park.

At the scene, police found the vehicles struck by gunfire but no victims, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Almost two weeks ago, gunfire erupting during a youth baseball game at Pepperhill Park was captured on video.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.