SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Police: 2 vehicles shot near Pepperhill Park Saturday night

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Saturday to Stoneybrook Road, which is a short walk away...
Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Saturday to Stoneybrook Road, which is a short walk away from Pepperhill Park.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says no one was injured after two vehicles were hit by gunfire in the Pepperhill area.

Officers responded around 8:16 p.m. Saturday to Stoneybrook Road, which is a short walk away from Pepperhill Park.

At the scene, police found the vehicles struck by gunfire but no victims, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Almost two weeks ago, gunfire erupting during a youth baseball game at Pepperhill Park was captured on video.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

There is no official word yet on the cause of the slowdowns.
FIRST ALERT: Traffic moving again on I-526 at Don Holt bridge
Andrew Wunderley, with Charleston Waterkeeper, says with part of I-526 running over the Filbin...
Charleston-based nonprofits speak on concerns over I-526 widening project
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sen. Tim Scott honors Veterans in the Lowcountry
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in the Hollywood...
2 injured in morning shooting in Hollywood, deputies say