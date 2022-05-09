SC Lottery
11-year-old charged in assault that sent assistant principal to hospital

Officers responded to 3183 Ashley River Rd. around 3:11 p.m. on Tuesday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A fifth-grader accused in an assault at a Charleston County school that sent an assistant principal to the hospital is facing a criminal charge.

The Charleston Police Department confirmed that the boy is charged with third-degree assault and battery in family court. He was served with the arrest warrant Monday morning, police say.

Police responded to Drayton Hall Elementary School in West Ashley at around 3:11 p.m. Tuesday.

The victim told the officers that she pulled an 11-year-old student out of class to clean up a mess he made in the boy’s bathroom. This led to an argument and the student turned around cursed at her, then struck her in the face, an incident report stated.

The victim says the student started to kick and punch her torso while she was attempting to stop him. Eventually, the two parties were separated, and the student was brought to the principal’s office.

Investigators say they saw a red marking across the eye of the victim where she was struck. She was taken to the hospital following the incident for evaluation.

The student claimed he did not make the mess in the boy’s bathroom and that he was tired of the victim telling him what to do. After striking her, the student says he attempted to leave, but the victim stopped him, and he continued to strike her in the face and curse at her.

When investigators asked the boy if he felt the assistant principal deserved to be assaulted, “he said she did and he did not feel bad for what he did,” an incident report states.

Investigators said the child’s mother said the boy has been dealing with mental health issues and had recently assaulted her as well. The incident report states the officer saw “noticeable bruising” on her arms from the alleged incident.

VIDEO: 2 of 3 deputies injured in Savannah Hwy. crashes released from hospital