3 additional arrests made after fights at Charleston school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people have been arrested in connection with multiple fights at a Charleston school last month.

Nivea Bennett, 18; and Navaeh Middleton, 18; both surrendered to authorities and both face four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents.

A third person, a juvenile, was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest. The juvenile, whom the sheriff’s office did not name, was released on a custodial promise, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

The charges for Bennett and Middleton stem from fights on April 25 at Septima Clark Academy.

Affidavits allege both Bennett and Middleton encouraged and mediated two separate fights that took place in the boy’s restroom. School camera footage indicated the fights took place between approximately 11:19 a.m. and 11:26 a.m.

A total of four students, ranging from 15 to 16 years of age, were involved in two known fights, each with two participants, which were recorded and posted to social media, the affidavit states.

Documents allege Bennet and Middleton were seen on camera yelling various remarks encouraging the fights and then also stopping the fights and approaching to examine the involved students. The documents state Middleton was only seen mediating and encouraging one fight on social media, but school camera footage confirmed she was in the restroom during both fights.

Deputies announced last week the arrest of 18-year-old Ariell Zellous on charges of third-degree assault and battery, resisting arrest, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

At the time, deputies said additional arrests were expected.

Jail records state bond was set at $5,000 for each of the counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.