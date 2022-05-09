3 dead, 3 seriously injured in DeKalb County shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting with multiple victims in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person shot on the 6500 block of Old Hampton Drive in Clarkston at 7:39 p.m. Sunday and found five people shot at the location. EMS transported two people to area hospitals in serious condition. Three others were pronounced dead at the scene. A sixth person arrived at an area hospital in serious condition shortly after.

Breaking: DeKalb County police say six people were shot at the Brannon Hills complex; 3 people are dead. No suspects currently detained @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/KqhUTAiaak — Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) May 9, 2022

DKPD says the location has been secured and they do not believe there is an active threat to the public at this time. No one is in custody at this time. Detectives are now focusing on processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.

Stick with CBS46 for the latest on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.