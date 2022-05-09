3 earthquakes rattle the Midlands Monday morning

ELGIN, S.C. (WCSC) - The United States Geological Survey says three earthquakes rocked the Midlands on Monday morning.

The first quake occurred near Elgin around 1:32 a.m. Monday morning and measured a 3.29 magnitude at a depth of 3.1 kilometers. The quake was centered six kilometers east of Elgin.

A second quake centered eight kilometers east southeast of Elgin was recorded at 4:39 a.m. The USGS says the quake measured a 1.6 magnitude.

Then, at 5:10 a.m., officials say a 1.79 magnitude quake was measured 6 kilometers east southeast of Elgin.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says Monday’s earthquakes bring the state’s total to 24 for 2022. A total of 26 quakes have been recorded in the area since Dec. 27, 2021.

In the Lowcountry, a 1.07 magnitude quake was recorded near Ladson on April 22.

