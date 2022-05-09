SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Arizona high court tosses push to disqualify GOP lawmakers

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on...
FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on July 22, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court on Monday rejected an effort to disqualify three Republican lawmakers from this year’s ballot because of their alleged roles in planning or attending the rally that led to the unprecedented attack on Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.

The ruling means U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem remain on the primary ballot. Gosar and Biggs are seeking reelection and Finchem is running to try to become Secretary of State, Arizona’s chief election officer.

The lawsuits filed on behalf of a handful of Arizona voters alleged that Gosar, Biggs and Finchem cannot hold office because they participated in an insurrection. The lawsuits cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution enacted after the Civil War known as the “disqualification clause.”

The justices ruled that alleged violations of the disqualification clause are not grounds for challenging candidates’ eligibility for office under Arizona law. The decision upholds a ruling by the Maricopa County Superior Court.

None of the lawmakers are accused of participating in the actual attack on Congress that was aimed at halting certification of President Joe Biden’s win over former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say a school resource officer at Stratford...
School resource officer fired after investigation into alleged relationship with student
Officials with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say the body of a missing 5-year-old girl...
Authorities find body of missing 5-year-old girl in Georgetown Co. river
Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday morning crash on I-26. The crash closed all eastbound lanes...
Crews clear crash on I-26
A 44-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in which a car struck a...
Man surrenders to deputies in connection to West Ashley hit-and-run
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident after a victim showed...
Berkeley Co. deputies investigating shooting incident after victim shows up at hospital

Latest News

Legislation to abolish the subminimum wage has now passed both chambers of the State House,...
Bill to ban paying SC workers with disabilities less than minimum wage moves closer to becoming law
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey White escape custody, officials said.
Sheriff: Escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer captured after police chase
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
US calls UN council meeting Wednesday on North Korea tests
Crystal Monet Doctor, 28, is charged with second-degree assault and battery, disturbing schools...
Parent facing charges after assault of school bus driver
The fire was reported early Monday morning around midnight. Six engine crews, two dozers and a...
Fire burns through 170 acres of the Francis Marion National Forest