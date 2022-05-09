The Citadel swept in double header by Wofford
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader at Wofford on Sunday, falling 11-1 and 6-5 to the Terriers at Russell C. King Field.
Game Information
Score: Wofford 11-6, The Citadel 1-5
Records: Wofford (35-13, 12-3 SoCon), The Citadel (22-24, 2-13 SoCon)
Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)
Series: Wofford wins 3-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Terriers got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo homer from John Dempsey and a two-run single from Zeb Roos.
- Wofford added two more runs in the sixth inning on a Roos sacrifice bunt and infield single from Marshall Toole.
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the seventh inning as Wells Sykes led off with a double to right and scored on a groundout from Noah Mitchell.
- The Terriers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning with two runs coming across on a double from Brennen Dorighi.
- Two more runs crossed the plate for the Terriers in the eighth on a double off the bat of Lawson Hill.
Inside the Box Score
- Wells Sykes led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored.
- Sawyer Reeves finished 1-for-3 with a double.
- Cameron Reeves (2-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.
- Coulson Buchanan (4-0) picked up the win after giving up just one hit over 6.0 shutout innings.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Wells Sykes walked to start the game and came in to score on a fielder’s choice from Cole Simpson.
- Wofford tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an unearned run on a sacrifice fly from John Dempsey.
- The Citadel regained the lead in the fourth inning as Luke Montenery walked and went to third on a Dylan Costa infield single and throwing error. Sawyer Reeves scored the runner from third with a groundout before Gray Sobel came through with a two-out RBI single to left.
- The Terriers tied the game in the home-half of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Cameron Gill and a bases loaded walk.
- Ryan McCarthy put the Dogs back in front in the seventh with a solo homer to right field.
- Wofford answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Galanie tied the game with a solo homer before Trey Yunger gave the Terriers the lead with a RBI triple to right center. Zeb Roos drove in the third run with a sacrifice fly to center.
- The Bulldogs added a run in the top of the ninth as Noah Mitchell delivered a RBI double to right center to score Sykes.
Inside the Box Score
- Noah Mitchell led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a RBI.
- Ryan McCarthy added two hits, including his team-leading eighth homer of the season.
- Jordan Beatson (2-5) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits over 2.1 innings.
- George Derrick Floyd tossed the final 1.2 innings, now allowing a baserunner.
- Dalton Rhadans (7-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over the final 3.0 innings.
On Deck
The Bulldogs play their final midweek home game of the season as they welcome Winthrop to Riley Park on May 10. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
