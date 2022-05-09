The Citadel swept in double header by Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel baseball team dropped a doubleheader at Wofford on Sunday, falling 11-1 and 6-5 to the Terriers at Russell C. King Field.

Game Information

Score: Wofford 11-6, The Citadel 1-5

Records: Wofford (35-13, 12-3 SoCon), The Citadel (22-24, 2-13 SoCon)

Location: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, South Carolina)

Series: Wofford wins 3-0

Game 1

How it Happened

Two more runs crossed the plate for the Terriers in the eighth on a double off the bat of Lawson Hill.

The Terriers responded with four runs in the bottom of the inning with two runs coming across on a double from Brennen Dorighi.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the seventh inning as Wells Sykes led off with a double to right and scored on a groundout from Noah Mitchell.

Wofford added two more runs in the sixth inning on a Roos sacrifice bunt and infield single from Marshall Toole.

The Terriers got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo homer from John Dempsey and a two-run single from Zeb Roos.

Inside the Box Score

Coulson Buchanan (4-0) picked up the win after giving up just one hit over 6.0 shutout innings.

Cameron Reeves (2-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits over 6.0 innings.

Wells Sykes led the offense by going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored.

Game 2

How it Happened

The Bulldogs got on the board in the first inning after Wells Sykes walked to start the game and came in to score on a fielder’s choice from Cole Simpson.

Wofford tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an unearned run on a sacrifice fly from John Dempsey.

The Citadel regained the lead in the fourth inning as Luke Montenery walked and went to third on a Dylan Costa infield single and throwing error. Sawyer Reeves scored the runner from third with a groundout before Gray Sobel came through with a two-out RBI single to left.

The Terriers tied the game in the home-half of the inning on a sacrifice fly from Cameron Gill and a bases loaded walk.

Ryan McCarthy put the Dogs back in front in the seventh with a solo homer to right field.

Wofford answered back with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Galanie tied the game with a solo homer before Trey Yunger gave the Terriers the lead with a RBI triple to right center. Zeb Roos drove in the third run with a sacrifice fly to center.